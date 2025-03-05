Abbeydale Golf Club tee off with a year of support for St Luke’s Hospice

Members of Abbeydale Golf Club are heading to the greens and teeing off on a year of support for St Luke’s Hospice.

Both Club Captain Mark Rendall and Ladies’ Captain Sally Colver, have chosen to support St Luke’s as their Charity of the Year.

One of the highlights of their year of fundraising will be the AM-AM Charity Golf Day on Friday, July 11.

And the May Hernshaw Charitable Trust has offered to match fund anything the club raises through year over £10,000 up to a maximum £20,000 – meaning the final fundraising total could be up to £30,000.

“St Luke’s is not just a hospice, it’s a sanctuary of care, compassion, and dignity for individuals facing life limiting illnesses,” said Mark.

“It provides crucial support not only to patients but also to their families helping navigate the most challenging and emotional times in their lives.

“Sally and I visited St Luke’s a couple of months ago when considering them as our charity and were amazed at their range and level of care and their reach into the community.”

Sally added: “During my years in General Practice I was amazed and grateful time and time again for the care and compassion that St Luke’s gave to our patients and their families.

“In addition to the services within the hospice itself, they also look after patients within their own homes enabling families to spend valuable time together in familiar surroundings.

“This is why our support is not just appreciated, it is essential and we really do have a chance to make a difference.”

St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding said: “We are so excited that Mark and Sally have chosen St Luke’s as their Charity of the Year.

“This is a great example of how organisations can work together to make a real difference and we look forward to developing a valued relationship with the Abbeydale members.”

Any other group or clubs interested in support St Luke’s can contact Katie at [email protected]