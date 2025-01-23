A year of fundraising success – that’s Asda price!

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 11:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff at the Handsworth branch of supermarket chain Asda have raised £2,311.72 for St Luke’s Hospice in a year of successful events.

The team, headed by Asda Community Champion Beth Froggatt, have been supporting the charity since 2023 and have done everything from coffee mornings to sky dives.

And as their fundraising total now stands at almost £4,000, they are looking for even more challenges in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Beth also volunteers at St Luke’s events with the Asda team and makes regular donations of raffle prizes and refreshments for supporters and volunteers at events,” said St Luke’s Fundraiser Olivia Yates.

“We are excited to continue working with Asda going forward into 2025 and know they will come up with many more imaginative ways to boost their fundraising efforts.”

Related topics:ASDASt Luke's Hospice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice