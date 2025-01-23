A year of fundraising success – that’s Asda price!
The team, headed by Asda Community Champion Beth Froggatt, have been supporting the charity since 2023 and have done everything from coffee mornings to sky dives.
And as their fundraising total now stands at almost £4,000, they are looking for even more challenges in 2025.
“Beth also volunteers at St Luke’s events with the Asda team and makes regular donations of raffle prizes and refreshments for supporters and volunteers at events,” said St Luke’s Fundraiser Olivia Yates.
“We are excited to continue working with Asda going forward into 2025 and know they will come up with many more imaginative ways to boost their fundraising efforts.”