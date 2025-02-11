"A Taste Of Honey” CD compilation album raising funds for the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation released in tribute to Martin Bedford

"A Taste Of Honey" CD album in memory of Martin Bedford gets released 28th February, featuring 35 blues and roots artists who have played Honey Bee Blues Club events in Sheffield. The whole package is in aid of Sheffield charity the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation and features local, national and international artists.

CDs will be available from Bandcamp (and HBBC gigs) from 28th February: https://honeybeebluesclub.bandcamp.com Spotify launch 21st February. Other digital sites including amazon and iTunes 28 February

Organiser Pat Fulgoni said:

Martin Bedford posters

"My dear old friend Martin Bedford died a year or so ago. For years we’d been talking about how his Sheffield based Honey Bee Blues Club needed its own compilation CD. He encouraged and assisted so many people from the blues and roots scene. For example he told me i really should be singing more blues too and gave me advice on my own Huddersfield Blues Club efforts! So here it is”

Martin Bedford’s friend Carl Ara said:

"Martin was a giant of the Sheffield music scene. In the world of music, Martin was a force to be reckoned with. He had an unwavering passion for supporting unsigned bands and artists. He didn't just talk the talk; he walked the walk. He changed the lives of countless musicians, giving them the opportunity and platform they needed to share their talent. Martin created a vibrant and close-knit community of like-minded individuals who shared his love for art and music, fostering a sense of camaraderie that was truly remarkable.

"Martin Bedford was a true renaissance man in the Sheffield music scene. For decades, he not only supported artists and gigs but also left his indelible mark as a visual artist. His posters were more than just promotional material; they were works of art in their own right. It was a real honor to receive your first Bedford poster, a coveted symbol of legitimacy and recognition in the music world. In a world increasingly dominated by digital promotions, Martin held onto the tradition of creating physical, eye-catching posters that captured the essence of the events they represented.

Martin Bedford

"These posters became cherished memorabilia for fans and a badge of honor for the artists he promoted. It's a tragedy that young, up-and-coming bands will never have the privilege of having their name emblazoned on a Martin Bedford poster, a piece of Sheffield's cultural history. But let us take solace in the fact that Martin's influence and legacy will continue to inspire creativity and unity in the music community, and his dedication to helping others will live on in the stories we share and the art he created. Martin’s artistic talents and unwavering support will forever be remembered and treasured. His spirit will live on in the music, in the hearts of those he inspired, and in the community he created. RIP”