A remedy for loneliness?

Lonely? Fed-up with all of the incessant replays on TV? Don’t know what to do to occupy the day? Let me introduce you to stamp collecting, or to give its correct name, philately, a hobby which can be enjoyed both on your own and in the company of like-minded collectors. It can transport you away from a humdrum lifestyle and take you to another world. Two or three hours can pass by in, what seems to be, a few moments.

How to Start Collecting.

Most people think that you buy a stamp and stick it into an album in any order, which is quite meaningless.

So, think of a topic – art, birds, ships, aeroplanes, flowers, famous people, etc., the list is endless.

Many stamps are quite cheap, so a decent collection can be assembled for a small outlay. They can be bought either online, or from a dealer, usually at a stamp fair.

Whatever theme you choose should be both inspirational and aspirational, something that interests you. It’s no use collecting a subject, such as mathematics, if you dislike the subject.

To start collecting, keep it simple and concentrate on the stamps. Don’t get bogged down by different perforations, watermarks, colour shades, etc. This will develop later.

Understand what you are collecting.

Having chosen your topic, how do you make sense of it? The answer is a plan, which is relatively straightforward. For example, aeroplanes: write down the categories you wish to collect e.g. civil, military, propellor-driven, jet propulsion, etc. There will be further sub-divisions to explore, such as manufacturers, seaplanes, helicopters, etc.

Like most plans, you start with a few ideas and as you learn more, you refine your parameters and adjust the plan. However, you can include or exclude sections. The choice is yours. It is your collection.

Research.

The joy of collecting a theme or topic is the research which makes the collection come alive. Also, your plan becomes a reference document when searching for relevant stamps.

Don’t worry if your initial choice of topic takes you along a path you never even thought about. It is the beauty of the hobby. Some avenues may be cul-de-sacs, but others can open up a whole new world.

Why it is Important to Join a Stamp Club.

Some collectors do not want to join a club. However, they lose out on learning more about philately, help from fellow enthusiasts and their friendship.

Sheffield Philatelic Society hold both formal and informal meetings each month.

Informal meetings usually have a topic in which all members are able to participate, learn and ask questions.

By attending meetings, you will learn how to develop and present your collection, giving you a wonderful sense of achievement.

If you would like to know more about joining Sheffield Philatelic Society and our meetings, please contact the secretary at [email protected].

So, start collecting and be prepared to go on a voyage into the unknown.