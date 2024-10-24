A rare treat for CofE primary schools

By Joanne Gilchrist
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 14:04 GMT
Woodseats-based children's author, Joanne Gilchrist, launches her new faith-based book with a bedtime story event and a tour of local primary schools.

Joanne’s sixth children’s book is based on a character called Paul who can talk to animals but can’t play football. She runs a faith-based charity that gives children the opportunity to explore a Christian response to some of children’s most frequently asked questions.

“In my work, children as young as 5 ask me ‘why are we all here?’ It’s a meaningful question for them and it’s not enough to fob them off with platitudes. Faith gives meaning and purpose which then leads to increased resilience in children and adults alike. It’s important to talk about it.”

Prayer Club at Norton FreePrayer Club at Norton Free
Throughout November, Joanne will visit a number of CofE primary schools in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire as a guest visitor for RE or collective worship. She also has a bedtime book launch event in Woodseats that is open to the public on 9th November. For more details see:

God-for-kids-book-launch.eventbrite.co.uk

