A new home in time for Christmas in Rotherham

Four properties at Redrow’s development in Ravenfield will be ready to move into for the festive season.

The premium homebuilder has a duo of two-bedroom properties and two four-bedroom Readymade properties available for new owners in time for the festive season at Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South.

Redrow’s Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. The properties are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

“At this time of year, buyers really like the idea of starting fresh in a new home where everything is already taken care of,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire. “There’s no DIY, no renovations and no costly upgrades to worry about, just a warm, energy efficient home ready to be enjoyed.”

The Readymade properties available to move into for Christmas at Poppy Fields are The Welwyn and The Harrogate.

The Welwyn boasts an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room that spans the back of the property, as well as a separate lounge, utility room, cloakroom and integral garage. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices for this property start from £470,000.

The Harrogate features an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite and dressing area off the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices for this property start from £462,000.

Moving into a new Redrow home for Christmas also brings practical benefits. Each property is built to modern standards of energy efficiency, meaning buyers can expect lower running costs just as winter sets in. High-quality finishes and contemporary layouts mean families can unpack and relax straight away, whether that’s cooking Christmas dinner in an open-plan kitchen or gathering by the tree in their new lounge.

Steve added: “Spending Christmas in a new home is a wonderful way to make lasting memories. For many families, it’s the perfect fresh start and the best present they could give themselves this year.”

Poppy Fields will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties: in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

For more information on Poppy Fields contact the sales team on 01709 264344 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/poppy-fields-162781