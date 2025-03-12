A mile a day is the perfect fundraiser for McKenzie and Milly

Friends McKenzie Joel and Milly McComb wouldn’t have described themselves as runners…until they completed a fantastic 28-day challenge in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenzie, who lives in Woodhouse knew about the excellent standards of care offered by the St Luke’s team because his grandmother Patricia Hall was a patient at the hospice.

Similarly, Milly, of Arbourthorne, had witnessed the support her aunt Anne Smith received as she reached the end of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So together the friends decided they would join forces and complete their own special fundraiser, agreeing that they would run at least a mile per day throughout the month of February.

McKenzie and Milly ran a mile per day throughout February for St Luke's Hospice.

And by the time they had completed the challenge, they had beaten their fundraising target, raising a final total of £812.

“I looked on the internet for ideas and thought the daily challenge was something we could do,” McKenzie explained.

“We mainly ran together, though there were a few days when he had to do it separately.

“It was difficult to begin with but it got easier over time and though we weren’t runners to begin with, we certainly are now!”