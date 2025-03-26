A lifeline for Sheffield, seeking sponsorship to continue changing

Better Together, Sheffield’s transformative initiative has proudly impacted hundreds of lives since its inception.

With over 300 participants having graduated from the programme, it has proven to be a vital resource for individuals living with long-term conditions, substance misuse recovery, trauma, and other challenges. By equipping participants with practical tools like problem-solving, mindfulness, and action planning, Better Together has empowered people to take control of their well-being and rebuild their lives.

However, the programme faced a major setback when it lost its funding. A key turning point came when its previous provider, Turning Point, withdrew support, leaving Better Together without resources to sustain its courses. Despite these challenges, the programme relaunched on January 22 with an inspiring drop-in session at The Circle. Graced by Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn and covered by the Sheffield Star, the event drew an incredible turnout of 58 participants—a clear indicator that Better Together remains deeply needed in the community.

Currently, Better Together operates from the Burton Street Foundation (S6 2HH), where monthly drop-in sessions offer a welcoming space for Sheffield residents to explore self-management techniques and regain confidence. However, funding constraints limit these sessions to just once a month, and the programme’s broader courses, which provide long-term support for participants, are yet to restart.

Better Together: Building Resilience, Sharing Strength "The powerful journeys shared in the Better Together room are a testament to resilience, wisdom, and strength. Their stories hold the key to shaping future generations, as they pass on their invaluable skills to other services and communities. It’s an absolute honor to witness and celebrate the impact they create—not just for today, but for the future ahead."

“Our programme is for anyone navigating long-term conditions, trauma, or substance misuse recovery. Addressing these challenges is not just about individual health—it’s about building resilience for entire families and communities,” explains Sarah Walker, a team leader at Better Together. “With the right support, we can save lives and strengthen Sheffield. But we need your help to make this vision a reality.”

Better Together is now seeking sponsorship, sponsors, and partnerships to relaunch its broader courses and sustain its efforts in the community. Organizations or individuals who align with the programme’s mission of empowerment, inclusivity, and community well-being are encouraged to get involved.

To support the programme, Better Together has launched a GoFundMe campaign: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-walker-813?utm_term=6MWGvPA7Z.

Every donation helps keep the drop-in sessions running while the team works to secure long-term sponsorship.

If your organization shares Better Together’s vision—or if you can offer resources such as venues for additional sessions—your partnership could make a transformative difference in the lives of many.

“Long-term conditions don’t just affect individuals—they ripple through families and communities. Better Together is more than a programme; it’s a lifeline that Sheffield desperately needs.”

Together, we can ensure Sheffield residents continue to have the tools they need to thrive, proving that we are truly better together.

For any individuals Interested. https://www.facebook.com/share/15CoRtKuWC/