A Fest of the best at Wybourn

A Sheffield employment programme, Wybourn Works, held its summer festival to celebrate its achievements over the past year.

The community-centred employability programme held “Wy-fest” at Wybourn Learning Centre to bring the community together for a day of fun and also reward those who have excelled.

Run by Great Places Housing Group’s Employability Team, it is one of 10 local pilots of the ‘JobsPlus’ initiative funded by the Learning and Work Institute and Department for Work and Pensions, with the aim of supporting local people into work, training or volunteering.

Now in its second year, the programme has run eight courses run by Great Places Training and Skills Academy as well as partner organisations Chesterfield College and Northern College.

Joanne Miller, Employability Coach at Great Places Housing Group at Wy-Fest

A total of 67 participants have gone on to enroll onto further courses, and of the 122 participants currently on the programme since it began in April 2024, 36 have found work.

Certificates were given to volunteers and participants of the programme by Great Places chief Executive Alison Dean.

Around 300-400 Wybourn residents attended, as well as Great Places’ incoming Board Chair Cath Purdy; trustee of the Wybourn-based Pat Midgley Community Association Cllr. Laura Moynihan; the DWP’s Carly Parnham and Claire Robinson; and the Learning and Work Institute’s Jess Gelling.

Mrs Dean said: “Great Places is proud to be hosting one of the 10 national pilots for JobsPlus, it was a fantastic way to celebrate Wybourn Works.

Wybourn Works volunteers pose for a photo

“It’s been great to see the effect it’s had on bringing the Wybourn community together, and just how many residents have already benefitted from the employability and wellbeing support.”

Joanne Miller, Employability Coach at Great Places Housing Group added: “During our time working with the community of Wybourn, we have worked closely with a number of residents and built up a great working relationship with them.

“Some of our participants are now a crucial part of the project with many starting to volunteer their time with us.

“As a thank you, we wanted to bring the community together and celebrate the achievements of our participants who have gained employment or completed courses and also thank our wonderful volunteers. Without their engagement and support, we wouldn’t have the success we have seen to date.”

Cllr. Laura Moynihan said: “As a trustee of the Pat Midgley Community Association, I’m passionate about Wybourn and its potential, and it’s great to see how Wybourn Works is always striving to unleash this further. Wy-fest was a lovely celebration of that and hopefully will spark interest in many more residents going forward.”