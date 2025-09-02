A day of music, crafts and doggie fun at St Luke’s Open Day

The sound of music came to St Luke’s Hospice as patients, families, friends and carers enjoyed a Patient and Family Support Open Day at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.

A highlight of the special celebration was the first public performance of A Beautiful Place, the song created by the Ecclesall Road South Wednesday afternoon singing group, reflecting what the support of the PAFS services means to them.

The music didn’t stop with song’s final chorus though – there was also an appearance by the Dronfield Baptist Church Ukulele Group.

“Music is a key part of our social prescribing services,” said St Luke’s Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.

“Music helps reduce isolation, boost confidence and support both mental and physical wellbeing.

“We rotate our activities every six weeks, giving everybody the chance to try something new and we’ve offered a variety of musical sessions, including African drumming!”

Other attractions on the day included a craft stall, featuring items created by the Ecclesall Road South craft sessions – and for four-legged visitors there was even a Dog Show!

“The day was all about celebrating our services and giving family and friends a chance to try some of the activities we offer to patients free of charge,” said Jill.

“It was great to show what our attendees can experience and highlight the incredible benefits of our social prescribing services.”