A clothing brand founded out of a desire to provide clothing to female cricket players is looking for ambassadors in Sheffield.

Maiden Cricket launched last year when teenage sisters, Honor and Cat Black, had grown fed up of wearing uncomfortable and ill-fitting cricket gear made solely for boys.

Their new designs offer stylish, comfortable and functional clothes to allow female cricketers to feel and play their best.

Now they are looking for up-and-coming talent aged between eight and 18 to become an ambassador as part of their ‘Rising Stars’ programme.

Players over the age of 18 can also take part through the ‘Heroes’ initiative.

Female clothing brand Maiden Cricket are looking for ambassadors to support their mission of making sport more inclusive. | Maiden Cricket

Honor Black, founder at Maiden Cricket, said: “At Maiden, we firmly believe that cricket is for everyone.

“So many girls are put off taking part in sports because of the nature of the clothes they have to wear - either ill-fitting kit or boys’ old hand-me-downs. That’s a huge talent pool our sport is missing out on, and we want to change that.

“We’re so excited to kick off our Ambassador Programme, and are looking for like-minded cricket players, coaches and mentors who share our passion for promoting diversity and inclusivity, both on and off the cricket field.

“We can’t wait to bring on more inspirational voices to champion the Maiden mission.”

For more information on the Maiden Ambassador Programme and how to apply visit, https://maiden-cricket.co.uk/pages/heroes.

