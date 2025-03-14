A blue and white 100th birthday for Wednesday supporter Sam

What’s the best way for a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan to celebrate his 100th birthday? With a blue and white party of course!

The special get together for Sam Lindley at Deerlands Residential Care Home in Parson Cross - where he lives with wife Jean - featured a blue and white balloon arch, including every Wednesday badge from 1935 to the present day.

Sam was born in Pitsmoor, the son of Ethel and Sam Lindley, and grew up with two sisters and five brothers.

He served with the Royal Navy during the war and in 1949 he married wife Jean at St Cecilia’s Church in Parson Cross and Sam went on to work as a silver buffer and then as a refuse collector for Sheffield Council.

Keen travellers, the couple enjoyed holidays in Cyprus, Egypt, Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic and they holidayed in Benidorm through the winter months.

A lifelong football fan - and an enthusiastic Wednesday supporter - in his younger days Sam played for Hallam FC and still holds the title of the oldest living player to have ever played for them.

Following his retirement Sam enjoyed playing golf and he and Jean were members of a Pub League, where they played dominoes, darts and cribbage.

The couple had two daughters and a son and now also have five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

“Sam and Jean came to live at Deerlands in 2023 and are very happy with us,” said Diane Iwanejko, manager of the home which is one of nine properties operated across Sheffield by charity Sheffcare.

“It was a pleasure to be able to join the family for such a special day of celebration and one which did, of course, include birthday greetings from the King.”