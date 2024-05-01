80th birthday fundraiser in memory of son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel, who sadly died six months ago, aged 52, lived with myotonic dystrophy, a genetic condition that causes muscles to gradually weaken. Thanks to support from family and friends, Steve’s 80th birthday fundraiser raised £1,495 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Steve grew up in Stoke Newington, London and studied medicine in the capital, before moving to Manchester in 1974, where he spent most of his career as a Consultant Endocrinologist at the Christie Hospital, Manchester. Now retired, Steve lives in Sheffield with his wife, Diana. To mark Steve’s milestone birthday, he was joined by nine friends and family members on the morning of Saturday 27 April for the 5k Millhouses parkrun and over 100 people attended a party in the evening.

Talking about the inspiration behind the birthday fundraiser in memory of Steve’s son Daniel, Steve’s wife Diana Greenfield said: “Steve and Daniel had the most exquisite father-son relationship, and their deep bond was beautiful to witness. When Daniel had to move into a care home last year, Steve used to visit every day. They played cards and dominoes and everyone there knew them both as they were such a joy to be around.

“Steve misses his son every day, but wanted to do something to celebrate Daniel’s life, and raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK in his memory seemed the perfect tribute.

Daniel’s mum, Steve’s first wife, Carol also had myotonic dystrophy and died from complications with the condition 22 years ago. Mother and son were diagnosed on the same day, shortly after Daniel was born. Described as ‘a good natured, loving, gentle and thoughtful man’, Daniel loved being part of his local drama group, which encouraged adults with disabilities to take part in regular workshops and performances. He was a member of the group for 25 years, up until four months before he died.

Steve has been active all his life, playing amateur football, cricket, and a range of other sports. He did a parkrun five years ago for his 75th birthday but this was the first one since then. After completing the parkrun, Steve was joined by his daughter Shashana and other family and friends for an evening of celebrations. “Steve is a very positive person, despite his grief,” said wife Diana. “It’s incredible that so much money has been raised for a cause close to our hearts.”

Support Steve’s birthday fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/page/diana-greenfield-1712515684919