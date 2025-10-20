500 Sheffield Treasures

By Nick Duggan
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 19:46 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:08 BST
Nick Duggan a local heritage champion who volunteers at The Hawley Collection at Kelham Island has put together a book ,’500 Sheffield Treasures’, that highlights a wide range of Sheffield items of cutlery and flatware . The book is designed to help people identify and explore a range of items made in Sheffield at the height of the cutlery boom around the turn of the century .

In the introduction Nick says :-

Most Popular

This book is for those who love Sheffield and want to celebrate what we have made in the city and the link from the past to modern manufacturing.

It uses a collection of Sheffield made objects, cutlery and flatware to highlight:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A few of the Treasuresplaceholder image
A few of the Treasures
  • The skill of the Sheffield craftsmen and women who made cutlery and flatware
  • The eccentricity of dining in the Victorian and Edwardian era
  • The Sheffield companies that competed with each other to dominate the world market
  • The opportunity to search in the attic, the cutlery drawer, the charity shop for real Sheffield Treasure
  • The places and resources where the story is still told and developing

The books 120 pages highlight a huge range of objects that were made in the city with very specific functions , tells you how to decipher the makers marks and understand the wide range of materials that were used for handles .

The book comes out in late October and will be available locally from The Famous Sheffield Shop, Museum Shops and other local outlets , the first chance to buy is the Craft and Flea market at The Cathedral on Saturday 8th November ,priced 11.99 . It can be ordered by post from www.sheffieldbooks.co.uk. All profits go to the S6 Foodbank and The Hawley Collection at Kelham Island Museum .

Related topics:SheffieldKelham IslandKelham Island Museum
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice