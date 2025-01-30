385th Master Cutler launches challenge to raise funds for dementia in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A raft of business leaders filled The Cutler’s Hall on Tuesday for the official launch of the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2025.

Each year a new Master Cutler becomes the head of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire which was established in 1624. The Master Cutler sets a challenge which has now become one of the largest fundraising events in the region, raising an incredible amount of money for local causes.

Companies, organisations and individuals who sign up to the Master Cutler’s challenge are given £50 as a starter seed fund. They are challenged to grow this into a bigger amount of money which is in turn donated to the Master’s nominated charity.

This year’s Master Cutler, Phil Rodrigo, has chosen Sheffield Hospitals Charity as the beneficiary of the challenge, raising awareness and funds for dementia related projects right across the city.

Master Cutler Phil Rodrigo and the Meadowhall team

The challenge runs until September this year, when a grand total will be revealed in a closing ceremony back at The Cutler’s Hall.

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the charity chosen for the Master Cutler’s Challenge this year and for the support this will give to our work around dementia care.

At Sheffield Hospitals Charity we are committed to helping people live better with dementia. From providing specialist training and improving in-hospital experiences to helping people in our communities stay independent for longer.

It’s wonderful to see this huge show of support for Sheffield’s NHS from our business community.”

For anyone wanting to sign up to the challenge and find out more visit: www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/master-cutler