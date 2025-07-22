15th annual Weston Park Cancer Charity Golf Day brings fundraising total to over £500k

The event, which takes place every year at Hallamshire Golf Club, has been raising vital funds for people living with cancer since 2010.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weston Park Cancer Charity are delighted to announce that their 15th annual Golf Day has raised £30,500, bringing the event’s fundraising total to over £500k!

This year’s event took place on July 11 at Hallamshire Golf Club, with 44 teams teeing off for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a fierce day of competition, Team Glenmuir topped the leaderboard.

John and Anne Price at the 2025 Golf Day

Back at the clubhouse, attendees took part in auctions and raffles to raise further funds. All of the money raised will help us to support the one in two people in our region who will face a cancer diagnosis.

This year’s competition was a scorcher, with the sun shining down on the course all day. To promote sun safety, Weston Park Cancer Charity handed out free suncream to golfers on arrival and shared reapplication reminders throughout the day. These samples were generously provided by Loreal and La Roche Posay. The charity also offered cold refreshments to keep players hydrated.

Over the years, the tournament has seen many highlights – but only one hole in one. The stellar shot was played last year by Richard Vincent from Doncaster, who has a handicap of 22 and aced the 6th hole from 177 yards.

John’s story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Weston Park Cancer Charity Golf Day was launched in 2010 by John Price, who is now a patron of the charity.

John decided to set up his charity golf day after being cared for at Weston Park Cancer Centre for a terminal form of cancer.

With no treatments available at the time, John was offered a place on a clinical trial, which was investigating the impact of a drug called Interferon. He accepted, and the new drug had a huge impact. First, his lesions shrank and soon his scans were coming back completely clear.

John has since gone on to live a happy, healthy life. His aim was to raise £100k for Weston Park Cancer Charity – which was the approximate cost of his clinical trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since he set-up his charity golf day at Hallamshire Golf Club, it’s been a sell-out event every year since.

Speaking about this year’s event John said: “When I started fundraising all those years ago, I was determined to get to my £100k target. The fact that the golf day has now raised over £500k is just unbelievable.

“I feel quite emotional that the event has reached this milestone, especially as I know how much of a difference it will make to people facing a diagnosis of their own.”

James Glover, General Manager at Hallamshire Golf Club, said: “It’s been our privilege to host the Weston Park Cancer Charity Golf Day for the past 15 years and we’re proud to have now raised more than £500k!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost all of us will be impacted by cancer in some way – whether that’s directly or through a loved one’s diagnosis. That’s why we’ll keep doing whatever we can to support Weston Park Cancer Charity. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event!”

Rachael Thomas, Event Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “This year’s charity golf day felt very special. To have raised over half a million pounds for people living with cancer is such an achievement - it’s a testimony to all of the players, event sponsors, hole sponsors, volunteers, and individuals who have donated items over the years.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our brilliant hosts, Hallamshire Golf Club, and to our headline sponsor Special Steel. We’re also extremely grateful to Maggie May’s for generously supplying the drinks for the event, and to Glenmuir for providing t-shirts for our golfers.

“Finally, we’d like to thank our brilliant charity patron John Price. None of this would have been possible without his tenacity and drive.”

If you would like to raise money for Weston Park Cancer Charity head to westonpark.org.uk/events.