14-year-old takes on international cycling challenge in memory of his best friend

In 2021, Layton received the devastating news that his best friend, Daisy, had a tumour in her right kidney. Daisy received care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, but after recovering from cancer three times, she sadly passed away with her parents by her side on the 21st December 2023.

14-year-old Layton Cawthorn from Retford is cycling from London to Amsterdam this June to raise money in memory of his best friend, Daisy.

Layton had already signed up for the London to Amsterdam cycle ride before Daisy’s death, hoping to support her by taking on the challenge. After she died, Layton felt inspired by her strength to carry on and do the bike ride in her honour.

14-year-old Layton is taking on an international cycling challenge in memory of his best friend

Layton is fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, being the youngest cyclist taking on the challenge and the only child from all the charities completing the ride.

The Charity has joined forces with children’s hospital charities from across the UK to set up this epic cycling adventure.

In 2022, The Children’s Hospital Charity, Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity came together for the first time, with supporters cycling from London to Paris for their respective charities.

Fundraisers from each organisation spent four days in the saddle and together raised over £160,000.

Layton was presented with the Young Supporter of the Year Award at The Children's Hospital Charity

The charities have teamed up once again for a London to Amsterdam challenge. From 5th to 9th June cyclists will cover approximately 335 miles through four countries. Together the supporters will be helping to change the lives of children from across the UK and beyond.

Layton began his fundraising when Daisy first was diagnosed, running 2k every day for 109 days, which was the length of her initial chemotherapy treatment.

In summer 2022, Daisy’s cancer returned, and Layton wanted to continue his support, so he carried on running and promised to do so until she finished her treatment.

Daisy finished her next round of chemotherapy in June 2022 and Layton’s last 2K run for Daisy was his 152nd. He raised over £7,400 for Daisy and the Haematology and Oncology ward at Sheffield Children’s.

Layton's training is well under way for his international cycling challenge

During her treatment, Layton asked Daisy’s mum what helped Daisy after her chemotherapy. Daisy loved ice pops, so Layton wanted to use some of his fundraising to ensure the ward had enough ice pops for Daisy and others to have whenever they wanted. His family contacted a company called Alfresco, who supply Mr Freeze ice pops and they agreed to provide these for the children and young people on the ward.

Layton also funded self-care packs for families staying on the ward, aptly named ‘Layton’s Luxuries’.

Layton has now dedicated himself to continue fundraising for Daisy's legacy. He and his mum, Leanne, have begun training for the cycle ride, calling their fundraising page Daisy’s Legacy Chain.

Layton said: “Daisy is always in my heart, and I would love to know that she is on this journey with me. I hope to have her flower on my bike and kit for the challenge to give me the strength and fight she always had and always will.”

Support Layton’s fundraising here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/daisys-legacy-chain-laytons-london-to-amsterdam