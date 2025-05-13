125,000 sq ft Barnsley industrial development takes shape

Construction of a development delivering three units totalling approximately 125,700 sq ft of new industrial and warehousing space has commenced, looking to take advantage of continued demand from occupiers.

Rockingham 36 has been launched as a new development consisting of a trio of high specification detached units extending to 25,560 sq ft, 43,000 sq ft and 56,140 sq ft and are available to let or for sale.

Located fronting the A6135 Dearne Valley Parkway, Rockingham 36 offers potential occupiers a high profile roadside position just minutes from Junction 36 of the M1 and is set to reach practical completion in Q1 2026.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, which is marketing the development, said: “Rockingham 36 takes advantage of the prime location offering immediate access to the M1 and the area is well served by amenities making it an attractive location to occupiers."

Under construction Rockingham 36, Barnsley.

Iain McPhail, Partner at Knight Frank added: "The units are well designed, finished to a modern specification and are suitable for general industrial, manufacturing and warehouse use. Furthermore, they are available for sale or to let so we expect demand from local and regional companies as well as inward investors."

The surrounding area near Rockingham 36 is now an established commercial location and is home to occupiers including Evri, The Environment Agency, Talurit and CarSupermarket. The area is also home to a mix of trade and roadside occupiers including Screwfix, Howdens, Starbucks, Costa, BP, McDonalds and TacoBell.

Councillor Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, said: “Our Inclusive Economic Growth Strategy outlines how important it is for us to protect and enhance our manufacturing and logistics sectors, which are critical to our local economy.

"This new development will deliver high-spec industrial space, supporting more and better jobs for our residents in these sectors as well as adding to Barnsley's reputation as a great place to do business.

“The site is in an excellent location with great links to the M1 at Junction 36, and we’re looking forward to seeing it develop, encourage business growth, provide new employment opportunities and boost our local economy."

Comprehensive business support for occupiers in this location is available through Barnsley MBC’s award winning Enterprising Barnsley Team which includes free guidance on access to finance, assistance with recruitment and training, as well as a range of long term business development initiatives.

For more information please contact Enterprising Barnsley via [email protected]

For further information on Rockingham 36 contact Rebecca Schofield at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.