Revolution Sheffield enters a new era with a new vibe, cocktail menu, and £5 pizzas
A New Era of Cost-Effective Fun and Flavour,Revolution Sheffield has upped its game and lowered its prices. The brand’s fresh look and feel is complemented by an innovative new cocktail menu full of gamified cocktails with Revs twists to ensure customers have the best night possible. From traditional favourites to daring new creations, including ‘Chilli Roulette’ and ‘Truth or Dare Cocktails’, there's something to suit every palate. Making Night Outs Affordable Again
Recognising that nights out are more expensive than ever, Revolution Bars wants to create night outs to fit even the tightest budget, so young people in Sheffield can have an exceptional experience without breaking the bank.
Some of the money-saving offers include:
-
50% off Food for Students: Students can enjoy half-price food and make the most of a full evening out.
-
2 for £10 on Mains: From students to professionals, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a friend without it costing the earth.
-
Pizzas for only £5: and yes, they’re full-size!
-
£3.50 Pints and £5 Doubles: Quench your thirst with affordable pints and doubles.
-
Shots from £1.50: Kicking off (or ending) the night with a bang.
-
241 Cocktails: Grab a friend and savour two delicious cocktails for the price of one.
The bar will continue to offer Bottomless Brunch for those that want to indulge a little more than the budget offers.
The bar will also be offering cocktail masterclasses for mixology beginners or anyone wanting a fun day-out with friends, learning how to make some of Revolution’s most iconic cocktails.
Revolution’s New Cocktail Creations
Truth or Dare Cocktail: Embark on a thrilling cocktail adventure with this playful concoction, with each drink accompanied by an actual truth or dare.
Chase The Ace: Test your luck and savour the excitement of this unique cocktail.
Chilli Roulette Shots: Challenge your taste buds with these gamified shots that offer a spicy surprise.
Loved by the likes of TikTok star GK Barry, Revs is synonymous with a good time and an electric atmosphere with completely unique cocktails (alongside all your classic favourites) and experience-based entertainment.
Visit Revolution Sheffield at The Plaza, Units 1 & 2, Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield S1 4JL
