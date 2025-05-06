New restaurant planned for former Barnsley nightclub

A nightclub on Peel Street in Barnsley could soon be reborn as a branch of popular chicken chain Pepe’s Piri Piri, according to new planning documents submitted to the council.

The application, lodged by NASA Design Studio Ltd. on behalf of the franchise, seeks permission to convert the ground floor of 32 Peel Street from its nightclub use into a restaurant. The plans also include enlarging the front windows to improve natural light and visibility, and installing an extraction canopy at the rear to serve the kitchen.

Design drawings included in the application feature the Pepe’s Piri Piri branding on the shopfront, confirming that the national grilled chicken franchise is behind the proposal. Known for its flame-grilled chicken, spicy marinades, and freshly made dips, Pepe’s has more than 200 stores across the UK and promotes a menu built on “fresh, flame-grilled ingredients.”

The new restaurant would form part of a growing food offering in Barnsley town centre, with the Peel Street location sitting close to high street shops and other eateries.

Residents can comment on the plans until May 21 on BMBC’s website

