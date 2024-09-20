DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City celebrates grand opening with star-studded launch event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The newly opened DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City on Bramall Lane marked its arrival into the Steel City with a spectacular VIP launch event on Thursday 19 September.

Hosted by TV personality Gethin Jones, the exclusive VIP gathering brought together over 250 guests, including key figures from the business and leisure community.

The highlight of the evening was an engaging session with Sheffield United Manager, Chris Wilder and James McDevitt, the hotel's General Manager. The discussion explored Chris’s Sheffield roots and the synergy between sports team leadership and hospitality management.

The event showcased the hotel's world-class hospitality experience, with guests treated to an array of culinary delights from the hotel's newly launched bar and dining concept, dō deli.

Guests enjoyed world-class hospitality with a diverse selection of culinary offerings from the newly launched dō deli, including pizza, mixology stations, and a variety of canapés, providing a preview of the hotel's new menu.

James McDevitt said: "We have received such a wonderful warm welcome from the City so far. It was fantastic to have over 250 guests celebrating our launch. The positive feedback that we received has been wonderful and it was our pleasure to showcase all the facilities that the hotel offers. We're thrilled to be part of Sheffield's vibrant community and look forward to providing exceptional experiences for both hotel visitors and locals.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is located on Bramall Lane in Sheffield, S2 4SU. For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.doubletree.com/sheffieldcity or call +44 114 321 4100.

The property is owned by Sheffield United Football Club and managed by leaf HOSPITALITY.

