There are parts of Sheffield where a typical home will set you back more than £500,000, while the average price paid across the city now stands at £219,707 and the average house price in England as a whole is £313,307.

But there are still some neighbourhoods within the city where you can buy a home for well under £100,000.

We’ve put together a list of the cheapest places across Sheffield in which to buy a home, based on the average price paid for all properties within that neighbourhood over the 12 months to November 2024.

The figures are based on Land Registry data for completed property sales during that period.

The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

1 . Intake - £160,181 The average price paid for a home in Intake during the 12 months to November 2024 was £160,181. That was the 17th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park - £158,744 The average price paid for a home in Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park during the 12 months to November 2024 was £158,744. That was the 16th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Brightside & Wincobank - £157,405 The average price paid for a home in Brightside & Wincobank during the 12 months to November 2024 was £157,405. That was the 15th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales