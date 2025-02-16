Cheapest places to live Sheffield: The 17 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the lowest house prices

By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 07:22 GMT

House prices have soared across England in recent years, leaving many people struggling to get onto the housing ladder.

There are parts of Sheffield where a typical home will set you back more than £500,000, while the average price paid across the city now stands at £219,707 and the average house price in England as a whole is £313,307.

But there are still some neighbourhoods within the city where you can buy a home for well under £100,000.

We’ve put together a list of the cheapest places across Sheffield in which to buy a home, based on the average price paid for all properties within that neighbourhood over the 12 months to November 2024.

The figures are based on Land Registry data for completed property sales during that period.

The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

The average price paid for a home in Intake during the 12 months to November 2024 was £160,181. That was the 17th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield

1. Intake - £160,181

The average price paid for a home in Intake during the 12 months to November 2024 was £160,181. That was the 17th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield | Google Photo: Google

The average price paid for a home in Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park during the 12 months to November 2024 was £158,744. That was the 16th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield.

2. Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park - £158,744

The average price paid for a home in Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park during the 12 months to November 2024 was £158,744. That was the 16th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield. | Google Photo: Google

The average price paid for a home in Brightside & Wincobank during the 12 months to November 2024 was £157,405. That was the 15th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield.

3. Brightside & Wincobank - £157,405

The average price paid for a home in Brightside & Wincobank during the 12 months to November 2024 was £157,405. That was the 15th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield. | Google Photo: Google

The average price paid for a home in Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett during the 12 months to November 2024 was £156,111. That was the 14th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield.

4. Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett - £156,111

The average price paid for a home in Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett during the 12 months to November 2024 was £156,111. That was the 14th lowest figure out of all neighbourhoods within Sheffield. | Google Photo: Google

