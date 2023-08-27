Living in the listed property would put you upstairs from Costa in the heart of the city centre.

The two-bedroom apartment on Pinstone Street in Sheffield City Centre is part of a Grade II listed building, and on the market for £170,000.

The property, available through Spencers Estate Agents, is on the third floor, above costa, offering natural light and city centre views.

In the very heart of the city, tenants would have access to all amenities, pubs, bars, restaurants, shops, and access to all areas of the city through transport links.

Those considering making offers should bear in mind the £3,132 yearly service charge, for insurance, communal cleaning and electricity.

The living and dining room, kitchen with integrated appliances, and two bedrooms create a practical apartment which also has great character.

