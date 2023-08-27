News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Chance to live in a Grade II listed building in Sheffield City Centre

Living in the listed property would put you upstairs from Costa in the heart of the city centre.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The two-bedroom apartment on Pinstone Street in Sheffield City Centre is part of a Grade II listed building, and on the market for £170,000.

The property, available through Spencers Estate Agents, is on the third floor, above costa, offering natural light and city centre views.

In the very heart of the city, tenants would have access to all amenities, pubs, bars, restaurants, shops, and access to all areas of the city through transport links.

Those considering making offers should bear in mind the £3,132 yearly service charge, for insurance, communal cleaning and electricity.

The living and dining room, kitchen with integrated appliances, and two bedrooms create a practical apartment which also has great character.

The apartment is inside The Waterhouse building in the city centre, above Costa.

1. The Waterhouse, Pinstone Street

The living space is bright, with windows up to the ceiling, but cosy and traditional thanks to wooden furnishings and walls.

2. Dining and living room

The corner of the living space leads through into the kitchen area.

3. Dining and living room

The kitchen has an integrated fridge freezer and ample storage, especially for its size.

4. Kitchen

