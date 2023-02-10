News you can trust since 1887
You can but hope - nine things we'd love to see in Sheffield in 2023

Everyone has hopes and dreams.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 10:31am

Here’s a list of things we really, really hope will happen in Sheffield this year. Fingers crossed!

1. Things we'd like to see in Sheffield this year

These are the things many of us would like to see in Sheffield this year

Photo: National World

2. Wednesday promoted

Half the city would love to see Wednesday promoted this year. Currently top of League One and the push is on. Pic: on-loan defender Aden Flint by Steve Ellis.

Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

3. United promoted

The other half of the city wants to see this. Sheffield United are on track to be promoted this year. Currently second in the Championship. Pic: Sheffield United's Ismaila Coulibaly in action against Wrexham by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Pulp announce new album on stage in Sheffield

Pulp are playing two dates in Sheffield in July. Wouldn't be amazing if Jarvis announced a new album during one of them?

Photo: Getty

