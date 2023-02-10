Everyone has hopes and dreams.
Here’s a list of things we really, really hope will happen in Sheffield this year. Fingers crossed!
1. Things we'd like to see in Sheffield this year
Photo: National World
2. Wednesday promoted
Half the city would love to see Wednesday promoted this year. Currently top of League One and the push is on. Pic: on-loan defender Aden Flint by Steve Ellis.
Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
3. United promoted
The other half of the city wants to see this. Sheffield United are on track to be promoted this year. Currently second in the Championship. Pic: Sheffield United's Ismaila Coulibaly in action against Wrexham by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Photo: Michael Regan
4. Pulp announce new album on stage in Sheffield
Pulp are playing two dates in Sheffield in July. Wouldn't be amazing if Jarvis announced a new album during one of them?
Photo: Getty