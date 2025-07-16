Yorkshire’s IntelliAM Secures US Partner to Accelerate Growth in American Market

IntelliAM – a UK technology company specialising in AI and machine learning technology for the manufacturing sector – has entered a strategic partnership with US-based hardware innovator, Connection Technology Center (CTC), to co-develop advanced smart sensing solutions for the American manufacturing sector.

The collaboration brings together CTC’s industry-leading industrial sensors with IntelliAM’s powerful AI platform, launching dual-branded hardware that integrates directly into IntelliAM’s system.

The joint solution is designed help US manufacturers bridge critical data gaps and provide access to richer real-time insights for asset performance, reliability, and predictive maintenance.

Together, the companies aim to bring smarter, data-driven asset management tools to manufacturers and asset-intensive industries across the USA.

Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM

The partnership strengthens IntelliAM’s international presence and supports its plans for further expansion in the American market.

Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM, said: “This isn’t just a partnership, it’s a powerful alignment of two companies with shared ambition and complementary strengths.

“CTC is renowned for the quality and reliability of its hardware, and we’re excited to pair that with our AI-powered platform to deliver a solution that stands out in the market.

“This partnership represents a critical step forward in delivering our vision. By combining our AI-driven insights platform with dual-branded advanced sensory technology, we’re enabling a new level of data completeness and operational visibility for our customers.

CTC's headquarters in Victoria, New York.

“We’ve worked closely with the CTC team, and this agreement reflects our mutual confidence and shared focus on innovation. We’re proud to be bringing this new solution to the US industrial market at a time when the demand for actionable, real-time data has never been higher.”

The announcement builds on recent momentum for IntelliAM following its first US customer order from a leading high-quality food manufacturer. The initial roll-out will see IntelliAM’s systems installed across three major manufacturing sites, marking a major step forward in its global expansion.

Todd Cook, President and CEO of CTC, added: “This agreement marks a major milestone in bringing our jointly developed technology to the US market. We are proud to support IntelliAM in delivering data-driven solutions that close the gap between physical assets and digital intelligence.

“Together, we are building tools that will help shape the future of industrial performance."

IntelliAM’s AI and machine learning software is already trusted by some of the world’s largest manufacturers – including half of the world’s top 12 food and drinks producers – to analyse billions of data points to help improve uptime, reduce costs, and extend the life of critical assets.