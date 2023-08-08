Kirsten Bolton is a board level marketing leader with over 20 years experience across both public and private sectors, including manufacturing, leisure and tourism, education and business support.

She was placed in the 2019 Financial Times Top 100 Most Influential Women in Engineering list (UK and Europe) for challenging the status quo and she has a comprehensive, proven background in lead generation, tactical and strategic planning and digital marketing.

Other areas of expertise include team building, stakeholder and consumer engagement, public relations and building brand personality.

Kirsten Bolton has joined Yorkshire Windows as Marketing Director

Her extensive marketing career has included positions at Solarframe Holdings Ltd, Willerby Ltd - the UK’s market leader in the manufacture of holiday homes, lodges and park homes - and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Boeing.

“We are delighted to welcome Kirsten to the Yorkshire Windows team,” said managing director Ian Chester.

“With such a great breadth of experience and with many years knowledge of this particular industry, we know her wealth of knowledge is going to prove invaluable as we prepare to take Yorkshire Windows to the next level.”