Yorkshire tech firm IntelliAM secures first order in USA

Innovative UK tech firm, IntelliAM, has expanded its AI and machine learning technology into the US, securing its first order from a leading food manufacturer for three major manufacturing sites.

The order will see IntelliAM AI provide its software, on-site sensors, and technology support to help the major manufacturer to maximise efficiencies and return on investment.

Installation of IntelliAM’s AI systems and sensors is set to begin later this month, with the initial contract covering a 12-month period.

The move into the US reflects IntelliAM’s strategic ambition to further expand its global footprint and empower manufacturers worldwide to improve machine asset performance and boost productivity.

Commenting on the global expansion, Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM, said: “This is an important new customer for IntelliAM and our first in the USA. Our respective teams have been working closely together to develop a bespoke programme of enhanced asset care, deploying our AI and machine learning platforms for the three manufacturing sites.

“Our mission is to help manufacturers and facilities to do more with less. Our technology enables them to unlock greater value from existing machinery by converting operational data into actionable insights, helping to boost performance, minimise downtime, and improve productivity.”

Many of the world’s biggest manufacturers, including half of the world’s top 12 food and drinks producers, use IntelliAM’s machine learning and AI solution to tap into billions of manufacturing data points to improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

The Aquis-listed tech company was founded in 2023 and is underpinned by the strong technical foundations and manufacturing expertise of 53 Degrees North – an asset care company established over a decade ago, which functions as IntelliAM’s engineering consultancy division.