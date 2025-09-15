Yorkshire Sculpture Park appoints Dr Alexandra Hodby as Head of Programmes

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has appointed Dr Alexandra Hodby as Head of Programmes, following her successful interim tenure in the role. Dr Hodby began her early curatorial career at YSP from 2000-2006 but returned with more than 19 years of experience across leading cultural institutions. Most recently, she was Senior Curator of Programme at Chatsworth, where she oversaw exhibitions across the house and gardens and led on collection research.

Her earlier roles include Research Curator at Museums Sheffield, alongside a collaborative Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) funded PhD with Tate Modern and Goldsmiths University examining public programmes and the role of learning and democracy in museums. She has lectured on the future of museums with Tate and King’s College London, and contributed to the cultural sector through board positions with the theatre company Quarantine and artists’ studios 36 Lime Street in Newcastle.

Dr Hodby’s curatorial approach focuses on making art public, working with artists in historic or complex contexts, and connecting contemporary practice with collections and sites of heritage. She is also a trustee of theCOLAB, a collaborative laboratory connecting people, land and art. TheCOLAB creates opportunities for artists to use unusual sites as experimental laboratories to realise their most ambitious work.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Hodby said: “It’s an honour to take on this role at YSP, an organisation that continually shapes the dialogue between sculpture, people, and place. I look forward to working with colleagues, artists, and audiences to deliver a programme that reflects both the ambition and diversity of the Park’s exhibition spaces.”

Kevin Rodd, Interim Director of YSP, added: “Alex has brought clarity of vision and curatorial leadership to YSP during her interim tenure, shaping ambitious exhibitions and public programmes. Her appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Park and reinforces its standing as a place of international cultural significance.”

Current and forthcoming exhibitions at YSP include:

William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity (until 19 April 2026) – A landmark presentation of new work by the internationally acclaimed South African artist.

Lesley Barnes and Ross McAuley: Fashion Play (until 2 November 2025) – A collaborative exhibition of wooden figures, textiles, and wall hangings.

Jordy Kerwick: One to Give. One to Take Away (27 September 2025 – 22 February 2026) – The Australian artist’s first major UK museum exhibition.

Claye Bowler: Dig Me a Grave (4 October – 2 November 2025) – A deeply personal body of work addressing mortality, memory, and the politics of the body.

Set within 500 acres of historic parkland, YSP is recognised internationally as a leading centre for modern and contemporary sculpture.