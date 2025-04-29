Yorkshire Decorators Centre opens Darnall showroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield business Yorkshire Decorators Centre has opened its new Darnall showroom after a move from Sheffield city centre.

The business had been based at Gibraltar Street at West Bar in Sheffield city centre for more than 20 years.

But following the launch of Sheffield Council’s controversial clean air zone policy led to a fall in customers and a £50,000 drop in turnover, directors Tony Gallagher and Lauren Whiting decided it was time for a new start in a fresh location.

So now the business has re-located to a unit at 611-613 Greenland Road in the heart of Darnall’s busy shopping centre and well outside of the council’s clean air zone.

Directors Tony Gallagher and Lauren Whiting in their new Darnall showroom.

“It was great that on our very first morning we were able to greet some of friends and also welcome some new customers,” said Tony.

“I know it might sound a lot but the clean air zone means van drivers are charged £10 per day to enter, while bigger vehicles can pay up to £50 per day - and that affected so many of our commercial customers when they were coming in for regular decorating supplies.

“Making this move after more than two decades in the one location was not easy for us but the clean air zone, along with a long-running programme of road works around West Bar, really had seriously taken its toll on business.

“Our new store is in the centre of Darnall, it’s highly visible on a busy main road and there is car parking available all day.

Yorkshire Decorators Centre has re-located to Greenland Road in Darnall

“There’s still some work to be done on the premises but the important thing is that we are open for business, the welcome is as warm as ever and within the first couple of hours we had noticed a real difference in footfall.

“We are creating a better future for our business and we sincerely believe that relocating to Darnall will give us the boost we need.”