Yorkshire Decorators Centre confirms move from Sheffield city centre

Sheffield business Yorkshire Decorators Centre has confirmed that it will be moving to Darnall this spring after being forced out of the city centre by Sheffield Council’s controversial clean air zone policy.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the introduction of the zone, the long-established family business which has been based in Gibraltar Street at West Bar for 22 years, has lost customers and seen a £50,000 fall in turnover.

Now directors Tony Gallagher and Lauren Whiting are aiming to reverse the company’s fortunes with a move to a unit at 611-613 Greenland Road in the heart of Darnall’s busy shopping centre and well outside of the council’s clean air zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on a major refit of the new store is beginning now, with plans to have the shop moved and open for business by the middle of April, with no further loss of business.

Lauren Whiting and Tony Gallagher of Yorkshire Decorators Centre are moving the business to Darnall.

“We are very excited and feel confident that the move will help re-establish our lost trade and provide us with a strong foundation for our future growth,” said Lauren.

“One thing is certain - we cannot possibly do any worse than we are doing now in Gibraltar Street.

“Our new shop has its own customer car park and is beside a busy main road, with plenty of footfall in a bustling and lively community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to say too that the response from the public has been amazing and everybody is behind us so we feel there is a lot of goodwill as we prepare for this next stage in out story.

“I know that the council says its regeneration plans are working and that there hasn’t been a decline in the number of vans travelling within the zone but that is not our experience at all.”

The clean air zone, which covers most of Sheffield city centre, sees van drivers charged £10 per day to enter, while bigger vehicles can pay up to £50 per day.

“It would be interesting to have a discussion with the council about how the changes in the West Bar area have affected us and other businesses but they have not been in touch,” said Tony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we know is that we have to take steps to build a better future for Yorkshire Decorators Centre and we sincerely believe that relocating to Darnall will give us the boost we need after such a difficult time.

“It’s sad to be leaving Gibraltar Street after so long but we hope that existing customers will come with us, new customers will find us easily in such a great location and that a fresh start will give us a sense of renewed energy that will encourage growth.”