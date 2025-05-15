Yorkshire-based IntelliAM reports transformational year with 400% increase in annual recurring revenue

Driven by surging demand from manufacturers seeking to boost productivity and cut operational costs, Yorkshire-based IntelliAM has reported a stand-out year of growth, with a 400% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

In a trading update for the full year which ended in March 2025, the firm’s ARR shows 400% growth when comparing March year-end with the half-year in 2025, rising from £149,000 in September 2024 to over £800,000 by year-end.

IntelliAM also reports its Pro-Forma Revenue has increased by 39% to approximately £3.90 million (FY2024: £2.80 million) during this same period.

Since listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange and raising over £5 million in July 2024, IntelliAM has made significant strides – expanding its machine learning capabilities, bolstering its senior team, and strengthening its strategic partnerships, notably with the Diageo Group and SKF.

Commenting on the company’s positive performance, Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM, said: “The financial year which ended in March 2025 was a breakout year for IntelliAM. It reflects both strong commercial traction and accelerating customer adoption, and we are seeing significant validation of our model.

“Our AI platform is now embedded in more than 60 major manufacturing sites, with a growing number moving into the later stages of our adoption framework – where the value and profitability compound.

“We remain confident in delivering on our growth plans for the year ahead and are excited by the scale of opportunity in front of us.”

The news follows the recent announcement that Dr Keith Harris set to become IntelliAM’s Non-Executive Chairman from 1 July 2025.

IntelliAM is a leading provider of AI-driven software solutions for the manufacturing and engineering sectors and counts half of the world’s top 12 food and drink manufacturers – including Muller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Hovis – among its customer base.

The Aquis-listed tech company was founded in 2023 and is underpinned by the strong technical foundations and manufacturing expertise of 53 Degrees North – an asset care company established over a decade ago, which functions as IntelliAM’s engineering consultancy division.