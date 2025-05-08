Yorkshire-Based IntelliAM appoints new chairman to support growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based AI company, IntelliAM, has appointed Dr Keith Harris as its Non-Executive Director and Chairman-Elect, as the firm continues to scale its AI-powered solutions across global industrial sectors.

The appointment marks a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy and comes at a time of increasing momentum. Dr Harris will formally take on the role of Non-Executive Chairman from 1 July 2025.

Dr Harris is a highly regarded investment banker and corporate strategist with over 35 years of experience advising on complex cross-border M&A, equity and debt capital markets transactions, and corporate leadership.

He has held senior roles at Morgan Grenfell, Drexel Burnham, and served as Chief Executive of HSBC Investment Bank. Dr Harris was also the principal owner and Chairman of Seymour Pierce Holdings and has held a number of high-profile board positions, including Chairman of Wembley National Stadium, and the Football League.

Headshot of Dr Keith Harris, Chairman-Elect, IntelliAM.

He currently serves as Chairman of NASDAQ-listed gene therapy company MeiraGTx and Executive Chairman of Global Connectivity Plc, quoted on AQSE.

Dr Harris's deep expertise in capital markets will be instrumental as IntelliAM accelerates its growth and explores strategic opportunities in the UK and internationally.

Commenting on the appointment, Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM, said: “We are delighted to welcome Keith to the board. His extraordinary track record in capital markets and board leadership will bring enormous value to IntelliAM as we deepen our relationships with institutional investors and pursue our strategic growth initiatives.”

Dr Harris, Chairman-Elect, added: “IntelliAM is delivering real transformation in a vital sector through the intelligent application of AI. I look forward to working with Tom and the board to support the company's ambitions and help realise its significant market potential.”

IntelliAM – is an innovative UK tech company that specialises in AI and machine learning for the manufacturing industry.

The news follows a trio of appointments to the AI firm’s leadership team – seeing Jane Robinson join as VP of Business Development, Ian Wild as VP of Product, and Owain Lewis as VP of Data Engineering.

IntelliAM specialises in artificial intelligence and machine learning for the manufacturing sector and counts six of the world’s top 12 food and drink producers – including Muller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Hovis – as customers.

The Aquis-listed tech company was founded in 2023 and is underpinned by the strong technical foundations and manufacturing expertise of 53 Degrees North – an asset care company established over a decade ago, which functions as IntelliAM’s engineering consultancy division.