Wow Bubbles began their adventure in Barnsley just three months ago on July 9 selling bubble tea and bubble waffles in various fresh flavours.

The two stores the business currently have in Barnsley have proven incredibly popular and have been a hit with their customers in Barnsley – and their success has led them to plans to grow which were not originally expected.

Wow Bubbles is coming to Sheffield.

"Our plan was to just have one store, but we are now expanding quite fast,” said owner of Wow Bubbles, Callum Brett. “We have now got a few shops in the pipeline: two in Barnsley, one coming to Sheffield and we are expanding to Leicester. We are expanding quite fast.”

Wow Bubbles serve the increasingly popular bubble tea, milk tea and bubble waffle dessert in a variety of fresh and exciting flavours and toppings, which is all made in-house, and their own branded ingredients.

Owner Mr Brett says the first few months of the business have been a real hit with customers and they are now really excited to expand into Sheffield.

"It has been very, very busy – we never expected it to be. It was something different in Barnsley as they don’t really have anything like this there, so we knew we may be a little busy, but not as busy as we have been and so that’s why we have decided to expand further.

"The location (in Sheffield) is absolutely amazing, we are right next to the tramlines so hopefully we’ll get a lot of attention.”

Callum says they sell a range of exciting flavours and recipes, however, the fruit flavoured teas are the most popular menu items so far among customers and proven to be a real hit. The bubble milk teas are also a real favourite among customers so far and Callum can’t wait to bring his menu to the steel city.

Wow Bubbles comes to Sheffield city centre on October 1 and they can be found at: 27 High Street, Sheffield, S1 2GA.

