Construction company Graham is building a complex of 284 apartments, set to include a 13-storey tower, on Daisy Walk off Upper Allen Street.

The flats are ‘build-to-rent’, designed for long term rental aimed at professionals, which usually include a string of extra facilities and services.

Graham has signed a £38m deal with Manchester developer Panacea Property Development, funded by rental homes specialist Grainger.

The tower will form the final phase of the Well Meadow regeneration project next to Netherthorpe Road.

Peter Reavey, regional director at Graham, said: “Sheffield is undergoing a period of regeneration and the provision of high quality housing remains a priority.

“This latest phase will certainly enhance the opportunities available to renters and we’re pleased to be working with the team to deliver them.”

Completion is expected by summer 2023.

Grainger announced the scheme in 2019. It has another block at Brook Place, on Summerfield Street.

