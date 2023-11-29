Work gets underway on Minsthorpe Community College Sports Facilities

Construction has started on a major new sports facility at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project is being carried out by Henry Boot Construction and, when finished, it will provide two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities and office space, as well as a 594 m2 main sports hall.

Work got underway this summer to replace the previous sports facilities and is expected to be completed by spring 2025, alongside refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainability is key to Henry Boot Construction’s ethos, with the firm delivering several of the region’s most forward-thinking and technologically advanced projects, as well as focusing on advancements and changes to make the construction process itself more environmentally friendly as possible.

Minsthorpe Community College turf cutting

This approach is exemplified with the new sports block targeting a rating of A+ for energy efficiency (EPC).

During the pre-construction phase, Yorkshire-based Henry Boot Construction has worked closely with the Department for Education (DfE), Niemens Architects and Dudleys Consultant Engineers.

Henry Boot Construction works on high-profile public and private development schemes across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Minsthorpe Community College, Henry Boot Construction has recently completed work on another school in Leeds, Allerton High. The main phase of work on a contemporary two-storey extension was completed in July, increasing the school’s capacity by 300.

During the turf-cutting ceremony at Minsthorpe, Tony Shaw, Henry Boot Construction managing director, said: “It’s great to get started on the construction stages of our work here at Minsthorpe Community College. Since the beginning of the design and planning process, we have had a clear vision of what the final product will look like.

“Projects like this are always incredibly rewarding, providing high-quality facilities to the local community that will greatly benefit them. We are modernising existing spaces so that we can support curriculum activity and greatly enhance the student experience.

“We’re starting to build a strong portfolio in the West Yorkshire area and this project adds to our ever-increasing Department for Education portfolio which began in 2017. We’re proud to be working on this fantastic project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Boot Construction ensures a high quality of operation across all aspects of its sites. This involves fully entrenching itself in the local community and cementing a positive legacy by ensuring that social value delivery is integral to the scheme.

As part of the Minsthorpe project, Henry Boot Construction revitalised a small pond area, enlisting the help of students from the college to increase biodiversity on the grounds and provide an attractive new space to be enjoyed.

Original design plans would have seen the pond covered over to place a temporary building , so Henry Boot worked closely with Portakabin to rework the proposals – including adding more scale to other parts of the development area without the need to extend over the pond.

Henry Boot Construction are also planning to deliver a range of work experience and employment opportunities as well as supporting key local community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Henry Boot Construction’s desire to involve our students so far in this process has been fantastic, said joint principals Mark Gilmore and Rachael Merritt, from Minsthorpe Community College.

“We’re delighted to be chosen as one of the first 50 schools to be part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.

“The new sports complex is the final piece in the jigsaw in bringing the College’s facilities into the 21st century meaning the experiences of both our amazing students and fantastic community will be enriched for years to come.”

Sheffield-based Henry Boot Construction is an award-winning construction contractor working across the public and private sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad