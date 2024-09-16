Women of Steel – NWR National Conference 2024 Held in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Women’s Register (NWR) hosted its highly anticipated National Conference 2024 from 13th to 15th September at the Crowne Plaza hotel, Sheffield. The event, themed “Women of Steel,” saw 240 members from across the UK gather for a weekend of inspiration, learning, and connection.

The conference began with a warm welcome from Sheffield’s own Lord Mayor, Jayne Dunn, who set the tone for an empowering event. Attendees were captivated by three renowned speakers, each sharing their unique professional expertise:

Dame Julie A Kenny DBE DL – Woman of Industry: From Advanced Engineering Through to Restoration of Historic Buildings

– Woman of Industry: From Advanced Engineering Through to Restoration of Historic Buildings Corin Robertson – Woman of Diplomacy: The Changing Face of the Foreign Office

– Woman of Diplomacy: The Changing Face of the Foreign Office Clare Nasir – Woman of Science: Around the World in 5 Climate Change Stories

Beyond the keynote speeches, participants were treated to an array of engaging workshops and activities, including sessions on the evolving steel industry, singing, short story writing, arts and crafts, local walks, and treasure trails. The Friday night quiz added a lively and competitive element to the weekend’s festivities, quickly becoming a highlight for all involved.

Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn opens proceedings at NWR Women of Steel conference

The NWR National Conference provided an invaluable opportunity for members to engage with thought-provoking topics, strengthen friendships, and celebrate the power of women coming together.

There are currently 3 NWR groups in Sheffield with a further group opening soon. Each group meets regularly to discuss a wide range of topics, organises trips and events, hosts book clubs and arranges regular walks – offering members multiple ways of connecting and forging friendships.

About National Women’s Register (NWR)

NWR is a membership charity founded in 1960 by Maureen Nicol, aimed at reducing social isolation among women. It was established as an alternative to traditional women's groups, focusing on stimulating, non-domestic discussions. Over 60 years later, NWR continues to thrive, with 315 local groups—including three in Sheffield—and a vibrant online community. Primarily catering to women over 55, NWR remains a vital social network for its members.

For more information about the NWR and how to join visit nwr.org.uk