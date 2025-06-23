Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – is celebrating its fifth birthday with new store openings today on Olive Lane, Waverley, and also Columbus Way in Andover. This takes the total Wingers’ UK network size to 16 sites.

Amran Sunner, co-founder and operations director of Wingers explains: “Opening two restaurants on the same day is a first for Wingers and what a way to celebrate five years in business! Since we set up in our dark kitchen during COVID, my brother Dylan and I supported by our incredible team, have seen the business go from strength to strength. We do try and give ourselves a pat on the back every now and then because of how far we have come!

“We have to sit back and recognise that we started the dark kitchen to get us through the lockdown period. Now, it’s become a multi-million pound franchised business employing more than 160 people nationwide. In addition, we have a strong team at head office working to grow the business, improve in any areas that we can and support our franchisees.

“The brand’s reputation has grown too and as a result, we have attracted experienced QSR franchisees of the highest calibre. As true professionals, they have recognised the Wingers’ difference and have been keen to invest in multi-site operations. This means we will have eight more Wingers open by the end of this year, with a further ten sites secured and scheduled to open in 2026. We are also well on track to meet our strategic goal to open 50 restaurants by the end of 2027.”

Dylan and Amran Sunner

As part of Wingers’ 5th Year Birthday celebrations, the company is offeringcustomersacross all storesfour free Wings in-store and to takeaway, all day this Wednesday 25 June 2025 for the first 100 customers. No minimum-spend required.

Dylan Sunner, co-founder and Head of Procurement at Wingers puts the company’s success down to a combination of factors. He explains:“My brother Amran and I are completely invested in the success of Wingers; we work hard to ensure the support offered to our franchisees is second to none. We want their profits to soar and to give their customers the highest satisfaction.

“We are always focused on maintaining the quality of our fresh product and work tirelessly to engage customers, keeping them coming back for more. We have recently been perfecting our summer menu items launch. Our new home-made ranch dip and honey ancho dry rub for the chicken will be launching soon and we are sure it will be popular.”

Wingers continues to invite applications from experienced QSR professionals in all parts of the country to run their own thriving Wingers restaurant. The franchise package includes full turn-key opening, comprehensive training and support, simple operation with low staff overheads, a great menu and low cost of entry with potential for excellent returns.

Find out how you can help us satisfy customer demand and spread our wings further through developing your own profitable, franchised Wingers restaurant.

For further information about a Wingers franchise opportunity please see:https://www.wingers.uk.net/franchise or email: [email protected]