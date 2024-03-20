wilko: First 50 customers to get goodie bag as much-loved Rotherham Parkgate store reopens
wilko is returning to South Yorkshire with a new store at Parkgate in Rotherham on Friday - and the first 50 people through the door get a goodie bag.
The home and garden retailer opens at 9am, offering bags of 'wilko favourites', as well as an appearance by the Lord Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor.
The new store is in the old wilko shop and will have a pick and mix stand, pet and garden section, paint mixing service, arts and crafts supplies and garden furniture.
CDS Superstores - owner of the Range - snapped up the brand and website after wilko collapsed in October. It had 12,000 staff and 400 shops, including at Parkgate.
Ben Exall, chief digital officer at wilko, said: "We’re delighted to see the return of wilko to the high-street in Rotherham. The team and I anticipate a great response from locals and visitors who are looking for all the products they need to get their home and garden jobs done."
