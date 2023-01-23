Hundreds of people living in a Sheffield apartment block may have just seven days to move out due to serious fire safety concerns.

Residents in Wicker Riverside have been warned they may have to leave by the end of the month if the issues - including internal fire compartmentation and external cladding - are not addressed. Last week, people in 35 flats on floors 6-10 were moved out with immediate effect because remedial works had ‘significantly increased’ the risk in the 132-apartment building.

The fire service first served a prohibition notice in 2020 in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell fire which killed 72 people. But on January 13 assistant chief fire officer Andy Strelczenie said he had been forced to reissue the notice as “previously identified issues had not been resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Truman, who lives on a lower floor, is furious at having to move out.

George Truman has been forced to leave Wicker Riverside over fire safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We want people to hear about our plight because so far no-one seems to care. This has clearly happened due to someone at Nine Group ignoring warnings from the fire service until they were forced to serve a prohibition notice. This has left many of us homeless.”

The Star contacted building owner Nine Group but did not receive a reply. The building is managed by Love Your Block. Managing director Paul McCormack said there may not be enough time to complete the work to prevent closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are very disappointed that it was necessary to issue a prohibition notice to ensure that essential work was performed safely at Wicker Riverside. We are encouraged by the recent actions of Nine Group to fulfill their legal obligations under the leadership of their new executive director…but a lack of detailed planning continues to cause concern.”

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said they placed 10 families in emergency accommodation on January 17 and the authority had identified 40 hotel rooms for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Truman at Wicker Riverside. People in 35 flats were moved out with immediate effect because remedial works had ‘significantly increased’ the risk in the 132-apartment building.

He added: “It is shocking and unacceptable that despite repeated advice, those responsible have still not made this apartment block safe. We understand that this will be a distressing time for residents who have had to face the financial and emotional burden of this for years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYFR assistant chief fire officer Andy Strelczenie, said closing the building was “always a last resort” but it is still expected to proceed as planned.

He added: “Ultimately though, the safety of the residents must come first. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this horrendous situation, but we simply cannot allow this unsafe situation to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll continue to work closely with the responsible persons to ensure the matters within the building can be resolved. Responsible persons are now making efforts to remediate issues within the building as quickly as possible and the prohibition notice will be removed as soon as we believe it is safe to do so. But as things stand, we fully expect the notice to come into force on 31 January.

The remaining residents in the Wicker Riverside Apartments have been warned they may have to leave if issues - including internal fire compartmentation and external cladding - are not addressed before the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad