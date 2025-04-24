West Yorkshire-based The Body Doctor launches dedicated menopause brand to empower women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Innovative West Yorkshire-based healthcare company The Body Doctor has launched M-Club, a dedicated brand and bespoke range of products to support a wide range of menopause symptoms.

Research shows that there are more than 15.5 million women in the UK currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause*. 93% of these women want society to talk about menopause more, and 94% would shop menopause labelled products*.

Spotting a gap in the market for menopause-specific products, M-Club has been created to empower women – so that they can understand what’s happening to them, why it’s happening, and get the support they need.

The expert-backed brand offers 18 affordable, high-quality products across three carefully curated ranges designed to provide support through every stage of the menopause. M-Body products focus on alleviating the physical effects of menopause, while M-Power is designed to boost energy, create a sense of instil balance and promote well-being, and M-Bed encourages better rest and rejuvenation through sleep.

Melissa Sookia, Leeds-based British Menopause Society Advanced Specialist and Prescribing Pharmacist

The range is available in select Boots stores nationwide from 14 April, including Boots at Leeds Trinity, as well as through Amazon and a dedicated e-commerce site.

Alongside its products, M-Club is dedicated to building a community where women can connect and share their experiences and challenges in dealing with menopause. The brand’s website offers guidance, tools, resources and advice from experts to help demystify menopause and its stages.

Sue Grant MBE, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Body Doctor Ltd, said: “Almost half of the female population in the UK are currently on their menopause journey; yet they feel invisible. Many search online for the right advice but often the right guidance and product is not out there to help them. In fact, 86% of UK women are seeking alternative and complimentary products and solutions to manage their menopause better.

“With this rising demand in mind, we wanted to create a place where women can find all the information and knowledge they need to face the menopause with confidence, with a range of bespoke products designed to support specific symptoms. We are thrilled to announce the launch of M-Club and look forward to building an empowered community of women who can face menopause together.”

M-Club full product range

Melissa Sookia, Leeds-based British Menopause Society Advanced Specialist and Prescribing Pharmacist with 27 years’ experience in the medical industry is one of M-Club’s experts.

Melissa said: “For too long, menopause has been misunderstood, under-supported, and brushed aside. M-Club is changing that by bringing expert advice, trusted products, and real-life support together in one empowering space. With over two decades in the medical industry, I’ve seen first-hand the transformation that tailored, expert-led care can bring.

“There are over 48 recognised symptoms of the menopause ranging from anxiety, brain fog and sleep issues to joint pain, low libido and fatigue. It’s rare that two women experience it in exactly the same way, which is why menopause care should never be ‘one size fits all’. What excites me most about M-Club is that it doesn’t treat menopause as a single moment in time, it understands the whole journey and offers a product range designed to support multiple symptoms, not just one."

All of M-Club’s products are accredited with the MTick from GenM, the menopause partner for brands, meaning that they meet the strict criteria and can display the exclusive symbol on packaging to signpost the range as menopause-friendly.

Sue Grant MBE, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Body Doctor Ltd

Created by The Body Doctor brand, M-Club is backed by 13 years of health industry experience. The award-winning business employs 30 people from its headquarters on the outskirts of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, having recently acquired additional premises for its sales and marketing team adjacent to its production base.

Initially focused on eye health, the company has built a reputation for creating innovative science and expert-backed products designed to raise awareness and offer preventative solutions and treatments for common eye conditions.