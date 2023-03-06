A Sheffield pub has been put up for auction with a £250,000 guide price, four years after a man was shot outside the venue.

The Wenue6 pub, on Sandstone Street, in Wincobank, is due to go under the hammer in an online auction on March 29. The watering hole, previously known as The Forum, is described as a ‘community pub’ which was built in around 1967 and is set over two floors, with the first floor being the manager’s accommodation.

The Star reported in April 2019 how a 26-year-old man had been shot outside the pub following an altercation and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday, April 28, 2019, at around 1am.

The property, marketed by Edward Mellor Limited, is described as being well served by local amenities and schools, with Meadowhall one mile away, Wincobank Common to the north, and the historic iron age hill fort nearby. The listing states: “It is felt that the site is viable for development of either a mixed use scheme perhaps as a national brand convenience store, a drive through or a fully residential scheme of flats, all subject to planning permission, as the area has good demand for housing for both purchase and rental.”

The Wenue6 pub on Sandstone Road in Wincobank, Sheffield, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £250,000. There are plans to demolish the building and replace it with a four-storey apartment block, with retail units on the ground floor. In April 2019, a man was taken to hospital after being shot outside the premises. Photo: Google