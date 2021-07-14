Well-known Sheffield city centre building sold for four times guide price

The building is number seven Fitzalan Square, which is also known as Jew Lane, and had a guide price of £30,000. It sold for £120,000 in the online auction by Mark Jenkinson

The auction brochure said: “Interesting city centre development opportunity. Three storey building with lapsed planning. Plans for two flats with total of five bedrooms - possibility of further storeys.”

There is private access, known at Jew Lane, off Fitzalan Square.

The property on Fitzalan Square sold for four times the asking price

The auction guide adds: “Offered at a low reserve to ensure sale. Sold as seen complete with contents.

“The property is located on a passageway known as Jew Lane that links Commercial Street with Fitzalan Square close to HLW Keeble Hawson Solicitors and Cooplands Bakers.