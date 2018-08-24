Well known Doncaster town centre cafe closes after nearly 50 years

A Doncaster town centre cafe, once used by former pop star Louis Tomlinson to film a pop video, has closed after trading for more nearly 50 years near the market.

The Minerva Cafe has closed down after trading sine the 1970s offering breakfasts and lunches to shoppers.

The Minerva Cafe at Doncaster Market

The shutters are now down on the shop, which has not now been used for two weeks, say neighbouring businesses.

Minerva was well known for its big breakfasts which often earned rave reviews on the internet.

It also had a celebrity link, having been used by the former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson for the shooting for his Back to You video, last year.

Doncaster Council town cente bosses confirmed they understood the cafe had closed down, but did not know the reason.

Long serving Doncaster market trader Nigel Berrysaid he had seen no sign of activity at the cafe dor two weeks.

He said: “It has been here in the market for such a long time. It’s been there since I first started on the market in 1971. People have commented to me it feels like it has been there forever.

“It is a shame to see it closed. It has been a bit of an institution round here.”