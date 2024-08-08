Welcoming two new appointments to the Objective B2B team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Sheffield B2B creative marketing agency Objective has continued to strengthen its expanding team with two new appointments.

Rob Coyle joins the agency as Senior Creative Designer and arrives at Objective with 15 years creative experience, including roles with the biggest creative agencies in the region.

Fleur Breen-Faudemar worked as a creative designer in Brighton and joins Objective, after relocating from the south coast to Sheffield.

““The past 12 months has seen the agency enjoy significant business growth,” said Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

Rob and Fleur have joined the Objective team

“We are delighted to welcome both Rob and Fleur to the team as we consolidate our position as the UK’s fastest growing B2B creative marketing agency,”

“Our investment in fantastic people and sector leading infrastructure has helped us generate incredible B2B sales leads on behalf of leading clients.

“This is a particularly exciting time for Rob and Fleur to join us, as Objective recently became the first agency to launch a B2B Insights Platform.

“The game-changing technology, powered by state-of-the-art AI, analyses social media, blogs and news sites to pinpoint content that truly engages key B2B audiences.

“The platform harnesses AI to uncover marketing content that's most likely to capture the attention of B2B buyers.

“The skills of our two newest team members will further enhance the results we achieve for our B2B clients.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.

For more information on Objective visit www.objectivecreative.com