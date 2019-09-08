WATCH: Office block demolished in Sheffield city centre
An office block has been demolished as part of a multi-million pound regeneration of Sheffield city centre.
The building – which is between Pinstone, Cross Burgess and Cambridge streets – was leveled yesterday as part of the city’s huge £470m Heart of the City II development.
The project began with HSBC's recently opened new offices and is continuing with further demolition work on shopfronts in the Victorian Laycock House and Pepper Pot blocks on Pinstone Street.
The two historic blocks will then get a major facelift, with the facades being restored and new buildings rising up to eight storeys being created behind.
The whole project is scheduled to take another 18 months, meaning the new blocks should be ready to open in spring 2021.
Heart of the City II is the sequel to Heart of the City I, which gave Sheffield the Winter Garden, Millennium Gallery and Peace Gardens.
Developers say it will include more shops, hotels, workspaces, leisure facilities, bars and restaurants across 1.5 million sq ft of land between Barker's Pool, The Moor and Wellington Street.
The video was shot by Sheffield Star reader Andy Nurse.