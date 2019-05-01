WATCH LIVE: Sheffield Digital Awards to be live streamed - watch the ceremony here

And the winner is...

Tune in to find out - watch the speeches and all our winners announced live at the first Sheffield Digital Awards on Thursday, May 2, 7pm.

WATCH LIVE: You will be able to watch the event here live, then on demand, on our embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

We will also stream it on The Star's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sheffieldstar. Please follow, like and share the page to get alerts and updates.

The live stream is being delivered by our digital friends from www.stream7.co.uk.

Also look out for live updates and you can interact with us on Twitter using the event hashtag #SheffieldDigitalStars.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big data firm WANdisco is guest speaker.

The Sheffield Digital Awards will be one of the first events in Kollider at Castle House, the £3m tech hub in the former Co-op department store on Angel Street.\

CATEGORIES AND SHORTLIST:

Best online personality: Dean Sadler, Chris Roberts Helen Milner

Best web or mobile application: Market of Mums, The Circle app, Humans app

Best video game: Gang Beasts, Crackdown 3, Storm Force

Best economic support initiative (including education): Myhrtoolkit, Elements, Databowl

Best tech for good: Ticket Bank from Tickets for Good, Good Things Foundation, legup.social

Most innovative use of digital tech: Slanted Theory, The Floow, Whitespace Technology

Best use of digital tech in industry: PES, Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy, Bossa Nova

Best digital arts and culture project: Playground, Sheffield Theatres, Ticket Bank

Best international success: ASK4, Zoo Digital, The Floow

Young entrepreneur of the year: Molly Evans, Anna Bollinger, Harvey Morton.

The awards are sponsored by XLN for business, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Council and BHP Chartered Accountants. They are supported by Sheffield Digital and Kollider.

TICKETS: For tickets and more information visit www.sheffielddigitalawards.co.uk.