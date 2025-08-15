The owner of the Leadmill building has big plans for the former Sheffield nightclub after it was handed over this week as a shell with “no stage, no dancefloor and no toilets.”

Dominic Madden, boss of Electric Group, explains why he “wasn’t concerned” about eventually winning an eviction battle with Phil Mills, who ran the club for years.

And he sets out what fans can expect when the venue reopens under a new name.