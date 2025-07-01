Wake Smith boosts residential conveyancing operations

Sheffield-based law firm Wake Smith Solicitors has boosted its residential conveyancing team with the appointment of a new fee earner and two paralegals.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Harrison, Nicole Reid and Ailish Woodhead bring a combined total of nearly 20 years’ experience to the busy department which has seen significant growth in the number of instructions over the past twelve months.

Between them they bring industry experience gained through positions at various Sheffield law firms and will support the home buying and selling process for clients through to completion, led by Director and Head of Residential Conveyancing Operations Bonita Wolfenden and fellow directors Amanda Cowley and Lisa Molinari.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield-born Nicole Reid started her career as a paralegal in 2017 and qualified as a conveyancing legal executive in 2023.

(left to right) Alexander Harrison, Bonita Wolfenden, Director & Head of Residential Conveyancing Operations at Wake Smith Solicitors, Nicole Reid and Ailish Woodhead.

Alexander Harrison has seven years’ experience in conveyancing after working his way up from office junior to a paralegal at two local law firms.

Paralegal Ailish Woodhead joins Wake Smith having obtained her LLB Law Degree in 2020 and then her LPC in 2022. Ailish’s background is in conveyancing and private client and brings a wealth of experience in new build conveyancing work.

Nicole said: “I was attracted to Wake Smith because of its forward-thinking ethos and strong people culture. The company uses technological innovation, while maintaining the essential human touch in the areas that matter most to clients. I look forward to contributing to this busy department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonita Wolfenden, Director & Head of Residential Conveyancing Operations at Wake Smith Solicitors, said: “We have developed and grown the Wake Smith conveyancing brand in the city centre and regional markets by focusing on quality of service and speed, rather than quantity, which in turn has improved our reputation and resulted in several new relationships with estate agents and referrers.

“In a highly competitive recruitment market, we’re thrilled to welcome Alexander, Nicole and Ailish to Wake Smith. Their combined local expertise and commitment to exceptional client care will ensure we continue to meet the needs of both clients and local property professionals effectively.”

Wake Smith's residential conveyancing department is accredited to the Law Society's Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS). Its specialist lawyers and conveyancers can help with buying or selling homes, re-mortgaging or transferring ownership of property, plus offer associated services such as wills and lasting powers of attorney.

To start your conveyancing process call Wake Smith Solicitors on 0114 266 6660.