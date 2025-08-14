Vivly Living unveils pioneering homes discount scheme at award-winning site

Vivly Living, the leading Yorkshire-based residential developer and builder, has launched a pioneering discount scheme at its award-winning Shepley site near Huddersfield.

The First Homes scheme enables buyers to purchase a selected Vivly home at a discount of 30 per cent of its market value at Knowle Grange in Shepley.

Four two-bed homes, on the market for £196,000 with the discount, have been released by Vivly this week.

Paul Brown, manager director of Huddersfield-based Vivly Living, explained: “The First Homes scheme is an imaginative and effective way of getting first-time buyers, especially young couples, on to the housing ladder.

A Vivly Living home

“The 30 per cent discount applies to the home forever, meaning that generations of new buyers will continue to benefit every time the property is sold. You will have full ownership of your home, which will feature the same high-quality specification for which Vivly are renowned”.

“To be eligible, your household income must not be more than £80,000 per year and you will need to currently live in Kirklees, Wakefield or Barnsley *, or have a local connection, unless you are a member of the Armed Forces.”

Paul explained that the release of the first four homes at Shepley 2 marked the launch of this “very special” development, where work on site has now started.

The first new homes are now being built at Knowle Grange, Abbey Road, which forms Phase 2 at Vivly’s development in the village.

Elegant Interior of a Vivly Living home

Samantha McGregor, Assistant Director, Sales, at Vivly Living, commented: “We are tremendously proud of our Knowle Grange development in Shepley, which has already won a number of prestigious awards. Phase 1 has proved incredibly popular, with all 31 houses sold within 18 months.”

Paul commented: “We're thrilled that we are now on site at Shepley Phase 2, where we are building a fantastic range of new and much-needed homes to the community. These homes will be energy-efficient and offer additional garden space, providing comfortable and sustainable living for our buyers.

“I’d like to say a personal thank you to Coun John Taylor, the Shepley ward member and deputy leader of the Conservatives on Kirklees Council, who has helped to ensure that we can build much-needed affordable housing for Shepley and allowed us to introduce the First Home Scheme, helping first-time buyers get a foot on the property ladder.”

Coun Taylor explained: “I’m really pleased to see this second phase of the development getting underway. The first phase proved popular and in both phases I am pleased to see properties for first-time buyers. It is important that the younger generations get the same opportunities to get their foot on the housing ladder as I did.

“Shepley is a wonderful and active village and a great place to start and bring up your family. I am delighted this development includes two-bed houses under the First Homes scheme which will be ideal for young people wanting to buy their first home. Being able to buy a home in the village you grew up in is an aspiration for many young people locally.”

Phase 1 of Vivly’s sold-out Knowle Grange development was named the Best Small Housing Development in the UK in the prestigious WhatHome Awards.

Meanwhile Paul Brown has welcomed last week’s decision by the Bank of England to cut the base interest rate from 4.25 per cent to 4 per cent, which has provided the embattled UK housing market with much-needed hope.

This followed a 0.25 per cent cut in May and the base rate is now at its lowest since June 2023.

Paul commented: “This cut is welcome news and I am cautiously optimistic about the future of the housing sector in Yorkshire and beyond. For homeowners and those who’ve been looking to get on the property ladder, the past few years have been tough, but there are signs of it changing. Rates on mortgage deals have been falling, and it’s hopefully going to become easier to get a mortgage.

“The three base rate cuts should hopefully provide a new wave of confidence and affordability for many. With a government in power that is committed to delivering nearly two million new homes, the Bank’s decision could be a real turning point for homeowners and those who aspire to buy.”

Pretty villages around Huddersfield and Holmfirth, like Shepley, have recently been named as property hotspots by the Sunday Times and Zoopla, who both praise the combination of countryside, connectivity and communities full of independence and imagination, with trains to Leeds and Manchester offering a wonderful opportunity for people who work in the two cities, but want a cheaper or more rural alternative.

*For further information about the new Knowle Grange development at Shepley and full criteria for the First Homes scheme, together with Vivly’s other current West Yorkshire developments at Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale, please visit www.vivlyliving.com