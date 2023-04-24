News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
13 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
13 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
14 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
15 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Vito's Italian Sheffield: Restaurant boss' fury as family 'do a runner' without paying for food

The owner of Vito’s Italian Restaurant in Walkley, Sheffield has shared his anger and issued a warning to other businesses after family walk out without paying.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:58 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 18:58 BST

Vito Ciaraolo has questioned the example the family are setting for their children, after they left his restaurant on Sunday without paying in what he believes was a planned move. He said: “You can tell with their behaviour, they were looking around for a camera and sat near the door.

"It’s very, very frustrating and I am more upset as it was a family rather than a couple. What example does this give the kids? To come to a restaurant and plan to do a runner like that, it’s just wrong. It’s just wrong.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family skipped out on a bill over £60, which Vito has said will be donated entirely to charity should the family choose to return and pay. He said it was his staff who have been the most distressed about it, with one of the waitresses being brought to tears over the incident.

Most Popular
The owner of Vito's Italian Restaurant has expressed his frustration after a family left his restaurant without paying the bill.The owner of Vito's Italian Restaurant has expressed his frustration after a family left his restaurant without paying the bill.
The owner of Vito's Italian Restaurant has expressed his frustration after a family left his restaurant without paying the bill.

Vito claims the mother and children left the restaurant, appearing to leave the father in charge of the bill, but he ordered three desserts. When the waitress passed the unusual order on to Vito, he said they rushed back suspecting a “runner” was on the cards, only to find the father was also gone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vito said: “As a business we have only lost £60. I just feel angry about it.”

"If they had come in the restaurant and said we don’t have much money, can you feed us? That would have been no problem because I am happy to do that.”

Related topics:Italian restaurantSheffield